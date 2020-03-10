Episode 417 of 'The Chet Buchanan Show': Coronavirus Shaming
We're pretty sure Chet was the first victim of coronavirus shaming.
March 10, 2020
So Chet stayed home yesterday to make sure he wasn't sick (don't worry, he wasn't). BUT it seem the whole world is freaking out right now so we just need to know a few things from you... LIKE: a) Does your car have a name? b) Who went to the most trouble to see their kids fail? c) Who has tossed out their significant other's stuff?
All this and more on a Tuesday edition of the Chet Buchanan Show.