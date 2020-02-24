Episode 408 of 'The Chet Buchanan Show': Think Fast!!!

Last time is was Kayla, and now Lil Jess is the Champ. LISTEN!!

February 24, 2020
The Absolute Best Part of the weekend was...? There is a real life Wonder Woman walking among us as we find out in the Good Feeling Story of the Day. PLUS, what do people always tell you when they find out your occupation? And it's Kayla v. Lil Jess v. Michelle in our new favorite game "Think Fast!" Listen to find out what else we have up our sleeve for a Monday. 

