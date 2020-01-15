Episode 390 of 'The Chet Buchanan Show': Hot Sauce King
Wednesday, Jan. 15th, 2020
January 15, 2020
Categories:
The Celebrity Age Game... We meet a real life Bachelor Situation... And a round of Petty? or Not Petty?
