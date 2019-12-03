Kayla Thinks The Beatles Are The Monkees, Lil Jess Does NOT Want A "Sexy Santa," AND Cyber Monday Price is Right!!

Episode 388 of 'The Chet Buchanan Show'

December 3, 2019
Kayla
Categories: 
Audio
Chet Buchanan Show
Features
Spence

We're always super happy when you trust us enough to call and play a game WITH NO INFORMATION at all. Kayla (who was born in 1989) does not know the difference between The Beatles, The Beach Boys AND The Monkees... WOW!! There were some interesting Cyber Monday Deals. AND Lil Jess is totally against these Sexy Santa. Listen to the whole thing COMMERCIAL FREE above. 

Tags: 
podcast
Chet Buchanan
Spence
Kayla
Lil Jess
amazon
price is right
beatles
monkees
beach boys

Recent Podcast Audio
Kayla Thinks The Beatles Are The Monkees, Lil Jess Does NOT Want A "Sexy Santa," AND Cyber Monday Price is Right!! The Chet Buchanan Show
Eat The Peel! Eat The Peel!! And Spence's Eyebrow Trick Will Distract Anyone. The Chet Buchanan Show
KLUC
Foxx & Freezy talk to #iconic strip headliner Frank Marino 98.5 KLUC On Demand
Church of Spencetology Ep. 019 The Chet Buchanan Show
Spence Stole A WWII Era Phone, Kayla Lifted a Signed Picture, AND Chet Wins The Gobbler... Happy Thanksgiving!! The Chet Buchanan Show
Family Fight The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes