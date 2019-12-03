Kayla Thinks The Beatles Are The Monkees, Lil Jess Does NOT Want A "Sexy Santa," AND Cyber Monday Price is Right!!
Episode 388 of 'The Chet Buchanan Show'
We're always super happy when you trust us enough to call and play a game WITH NO INFORMATION at all. Kayla (who was born in 1989) does not know the difference between The Beatles, The Beach Boys AND The Monkees... WOW!! There were some interesting Cyber Monday Deals. AND Lil Jess is totally against these Sexy Santa. Listen to the whole thing COMMERCIAL FREE above.