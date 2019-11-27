Spence Stole A WWII Era Phone, Kayla Lifted a Signed Picture, AND Chet Wins The Gobbler... Happy Thanksgiving!!

Episode 386 of 'The Chet Buchanan Show'

November 27, 2019
On this episode of The Chet Buchanan Show, we're in full Thanksgiving mode. Let's say "Thanks" or "No Thanks" to different Thanksgiving foods. Camila Cabello lifted a pencil at Kensington Palace... So what have you lifted?? Spence took a GIANT World War II era phone and Kayla took a signed photo from a New York institution. PLUS, in the Gobble competition, Chet puts it down. Hear it all above. 

