Spence Turned Down Chet's Bet And Now He Is Out $100. AND We Met The Coolest Kid Named Levi.
Episode 358 of 'The Chet Buchanan Show'
September 27, 2019
Categories:
Spence could have made $100, but NOPE. He turned down Chet's offer and has to pay the price. AND Meet Levi... probably the coolest kid on the planet.
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
28 Sep
The Great Garage & Antique Sale Silverton Casino Hotel
06 Oct
Batwoman Premiere Party With Tyler Millennium Fandom Bar
19 Oct
J Balvin: Arcoiris Tour Pearl Concert Theater
25 Oct
Lizzo: "Cuz I Love You" Tour The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
07 Nov
Madonna - Madame X Tour The Colosseum at Caesars Palace