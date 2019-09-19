Chet Discovers A New Game, YAY!! "Brittany Runs A Marathon" Star Jillian Bell Is A Las Vegas Native.

Episode 353 of 'The Chet Buchanan Show'

September 19, 2019
Kayla
We cannot stop talking about our creepy co-worker (he's actually NOT creepy... he just brought in a creepy doll and Kayla was freaked out). What does your creepy co-worker do that weirds you out?   Chet came up with a funniest new game.     We have lots of questions to answer in the 177 Second Survey.     And Las Vegas local Jillian Bell has a new movie out; watch "Brittany Runs a Marathon" like NOW!!! 

