She Hocked A Loogie... GROSS! And We Pay Tribute To Those Lost in 9/11.
Episode 347 of 'The Chet Buchanan Show'
September 11, 2019
Categories:
Our 9/11 Tribute will make you cry... but in the best way possible.
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
13 Sep
Luis Miguel Announces 2019 North American Tour The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
14 Sep
Bite of Las Vegas 2019 Downtown Las Vegas Events Center
14 Sep
Enrique Iglesias LIVE in Vegas! The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
20 Sep
Downtown Sound House 2019 Inspire Bar, Lounge and Nightclub
21 Sep
Downtown Sound House 2019 Inspire Bar, Lounge and Nightclub