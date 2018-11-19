The Chet Buchanan Show: Monday, November 19th

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $523)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Tuesday morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Monday's questions for you to reference:

1) The Cleveland Browns made headlines off the field yesterday when their ownership group said they would like to interview a head coaching candidate who has absolutely zero experience. Who? A: CONDOLEEZA RICE

2) John Williams has created theme music for Disney's new Star Wars theme parks that will debut next year. What are the parks called? A: GALAXY'S EDGE

3) What TV show's original cast reunited for the first time in nine years Saturday? A: SCRUBS

4) Now who got slammed this weekend for disrespecting Stan Lee and those who loved his work? A: BILL MAHER

5) Which 2x Oscar nominee secretly welcomed a baby via surrogate last month? A: JESSICA CHASTAIN