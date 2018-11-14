Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Are Expecting Their First Child!!

Bachelor alums Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham are officially expecting their first child! The two shared their news in this week's issue of Us Weekly.

Lauren told a touching story of how her husband-to-be shared the news with her that SHE was pregnant. “I kind of had a feeling that I might be pregnant. So my friend insisted on bringing a pregnancy test over,” she said. “Arie came out with the test in his hand and tears in his eyes. He was like, ‘You’re pregnant!’”

She also shared that they weren't trying for a baby so they drove back to the store and got 6 more tests (just to be sure. LOL).

They were set to tie the knot in January in Hawaii, but no word on whether those plans have changed. When asked about it, Lauren said “Obviously we’re not married yet, but this is the way it happened — and this is probably the way it was meant to happen!”

Regardless of how anyone feels about their Bachelor history, we're happy for these two. Congrats A & L!!