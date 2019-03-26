All The Juicy Dirt We Know: 'The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 2'

Double, Double, Toil and Trouble... Will Sabrina the Teenage Witch bring Greendale to Rubble (in The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Part 2)? All indicators point to YES.

Even though Sabrina was hesitant about life as a witch before, she has carved her own path. She even managed to fight off some pretty scary foes all in the first few months of being a witch; example: the 13 and the Crimson Rider. However, you didn't come to this post for a recap on season 1... so lets dish on some rumors we heard.

Can We expect a Riverdale crossover? If you're a fan of the show, you know it constantly gives nods to Riverdale and vice-versa. But can we expect any of the River Vixens (look it up) to be making an appearance in Greendale? Actually, there has already been one and I bet it was so quick, you didn't even see it. Ben the Pizza Guy popped up for like .2 seconds, remember?

The casts of both shows have expressed desire for an actual crossover... maybe even a trip for Sabrina down the road to Riverdale.

Will Sabrina get back together with Harvey? If the pics we're seeing from Part 2 are to be believed, then "yes"... but it's more complicated than that. A Love-triangle could be forming between Sabrina, Harvey and Nicholas Scratch. So who will she pick in the end?

I don't want to waste any more emotion on this show if they're just going to pull it out from under me. Has 'CAOS' been renewed? Good News Witches! Netflix has green lighted Seasons 3 + 4 so we're guaranteed a few more tension filled Habrina episodes.

WATCH THE TRAILER HERE:

Video of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 2 | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix

Part 2 is set to release on April 5th, 2019! The earlier release date can be credited for the fact that parts 1 & 2 were filmed back to back.