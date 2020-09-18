A'ja Wilson Is The WNBA MVP!!!

September 18, 2020
Kayla
What she thought was just another playoff meeting, turned into one of the highest honors A'ja Wilson has ever received. We all know how much of a badass A'ja is on and off the court so to see her brought to tears was a touching moment (see below). She joined 'The Chet Buchanan Show' to talk WUBBLE and the shock of a lifetime. 

I can’t even put into words how blessed I am! Just so grateful to have my name now added to the list! Special thank you to my family, teammates and the @lvaces organization! This year hasn’t been easy at all but we are not done yet. ❤️ let God’s light from within shine brighter than the light that shines on you ----

A post shared by A'ja Wilson (@aja22wilson) on

The Las Vegas Aces play the Connecticut Sun at 10AM on ESPN2. 

