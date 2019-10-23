15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 371
Should A Guy Pay On The First Date?
October 23, 2019
Categories:
We all know the tradition of a guy paying on the first date, but should they? This author/model says she was insulted by a guy trying to do dutch on the first date. Is she out of line?
