15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 369
Your $20 Grocery List... AND Spence Needs To Put Up His Halloween Decor.
October 21, 2019
Categories:
So Spence's wife had to go out of town for a few days and she asked him to get 1 task done. Did he do it? LISTEN!!
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
24 Oct
Free CPR Certification Training Elite Medical Center
25 Oct
Lizzo: "Cuz I Love You" Tour The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
31 Oct
98.5 KLUC's Town Scary Town Square
07 Nov
Madonna - Madame X Tour The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
06 Dec
Shania Twain: “Let’s Go!” The Las Vegas Residency Zappos Theater inside of Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino