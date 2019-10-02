15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 361
Heather's Friends Are Sucking The Life Out Of Her Wedding.
October 2, 2019
Categories:
It's out favorite 15 minutes from the show. ENJOY!
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
06 Oct
Batwoman Premiere Party With Tyler Millennium Fandom Bar
19 Oct
J Balvin: Arcoiris Tour Pearl Concert Theater
25 Oct
Lizzo: "Cuz I Love You" Tour The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
07 Nov
Madonna - Madame X Tour The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
06 Dec
Shania Twain: “Let’s Go!” The Las Vegas Residency Zappos Theater inside of Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino