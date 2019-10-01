15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 360
Terry Bradshaw Tells Us About His Flesh Colored Sock... WTH?
October 1, 2019
Categories:
He got naked and wore a well placed sock. LOL. Hear the best stories from the Iconic Terry Bradshaw.
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
06 Oct
Batwoman Premiere Party With Tyler Millennium Fandom Bar
19 Oct
J Balvin: Arcoiris Tour Pearl Concert Theater
25 Oct
Lizzo: "Cuz I Love You" Tour The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
07 Nov
Madonna - Madame X Tour The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
06 Dec
Shania Twain: “Let’s Go!” The Las Vegas Residency Zappos Theater inside of Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino