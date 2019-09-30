15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 359
WTF is a VSCO Girl?
September 30, 2019
Categories:
Kayla really doesn't know hockey positions... Eek!!! And we talk to some mom's of VSCO girls to learn what the hell they actually are.
