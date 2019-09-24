Recent Podcast Audio
P1 Power Rankings: Week #14 98.5 KLUC On Demand
The Great Candy Debate!! And We Help A P1 Decide Between 2 Guys. The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 356 The Chet Buchanan Show
Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 355 The Chet Buchanan Show
Lewis Capaldi Would Probably Hate Our Impersonations of Him... And We Discover Who Took Kayla's Lunchable. The Chet Buchanan Show
Chet Buchanan Show
Kayla's Lunchable Got Stolen and She Is Freaking Pissed!! The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes