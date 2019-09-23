15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 355
FINALLY, We know who took Kayla's Lunchable.
September 23, 2019
It's our favorite 15(ish) minutes from the show. Today, Chet does a MEH impression of Lewis Capaldi and we discover who took Kayla's lunchable on Friday.
