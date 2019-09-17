15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 351
You Know What The Fast Food Drive Thru Needs...?
September 17, 2019
Categories:
Kayla demands rules be put in place after she waited nearly 10 minutes in the fast food line. And we're pretty sure we came up with the perfect solution...
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
20 Sep
21 Sep
22 Sep
25 Sep
Tony Bennett: “I Left My Heart In Las Vegas” The Venetian Resort Las Vegas
28 Sep
The Great Garage & Antique Sale Silverton Casino Hotel