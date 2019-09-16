15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 350
What is Bougie Jail Really like?
September 16, 2019
Categories:
With Felicity Huffman going to the clink for literally 2 weeks (ugh), we want to know what it's like in bougie jail. "The Chet Buchanan Show" Investigates! Let's get to the bottom of this.
