15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 345
"How Did You Keep 2 Kids From Your Fiance...?"
September 9, 2019
Categories:
How is this dude going to lie to her for 4 years, get engaged and then drop the "BTW, I have kids" bomb? Crossed-Arms Kayla came out on this one.
