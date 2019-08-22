15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 336
Who In The Room...? AND Lame Dad Jokes.
August 22, 2019
Categories:
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
28 Aug
Swimdustry Wednesdays with Audrey Lee! Flamingo Hotel & Casino
01 Sep
Lil Duval: Living My Best Life Tour House of Blues Las Vegas
13 Sep
Luis Miguel Announces 2019 North American Tour The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
14 Sep
Bite of Las Vegas 2019 Downtown Las Vegas Events Center
14 Sep
Enrique Iglesias LIVE in Vegas! The Colosseum at Caesars Palace