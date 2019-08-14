15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 330
Lil' Jess Is Speed Dating!!
August 14, 2019
Lil Jess is getting back in the dating game... and yes, she's going big with the 90's classic "Speed Dating." Listen as we prep her.
