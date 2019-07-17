15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 316
We're so excited to Surprise Erin husband... We're getting a _____!
July 17, 2019
This was one of our favorite parts of the show. P1 Erin and her husband Daniel have something to celebrate... but he doesn't know it yet. Let's surprise him!!
