WATCH: Kygo Closes Coachella Set With Emotional Tribute to Avicii

Kygo dedicated the final moments of his Coachella set on Friday evening (April 20) to his friend and fellow musician Avicii.

"Avicii was my biggest musical inspiration and he was the reason I started making electronic music so I don’t think I would’ve been on this stage tonight if it wasn’t for him," Kygo told the crowd. "I know he’s inspired millions of other producers out there. So I want to end my set tonight with my favorite Avicii song."

He played the smash hit song "Without You" as portraits of Avicii were displayed on the screens behind him:



Avicii, the Swedish DJ whose real name was Tim Bergling, was found dead Friday (April 20) in Oman. He was just 28 years old.



