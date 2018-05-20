WATCH: Kelly Clarkson's EPIC Opening Billboard Music Awards Medley

It's of the moments that your coworkers will be talking about at work tomorrow. Kelly Clarkson hosted the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, and opened the show with an EPIC performance.



Yeah, the superstar covered a medley of the biggest hits of the past year.

​



Wow! Kelly's ability to cover everything from Maren Morris to Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift was impressive, right?



Oh, and the sexy backup dancers didn't hurt. Wait a second, those are the same guys that challenged the Backstreet Boys to a danceoff backstage! We caught it on camera, of course:





Earlier in the weekend, we asked Kelly backstage to tell us about hosting the show. Plus, she spoke about how her daughter, River Rose, is becoming a star!

