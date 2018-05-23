WATCH: Christina Aguilera & Demi Lovato's "Fall In Line" Video Drops

May 23, 2018
Joe Hyer

USA Today

We have been obsessed with the song since it was released earlier this month, and now it has a music video!

The music video for Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato’s song, “Fall In Line,” just dropped today (May 23).

As the video opens. we see two young girls playing in a field before they're taken away. The girls appear to be sent to prison, but the empowered women ultimately grow up and fight back to escape. 

Of course, if want to see more of this powerful duo together, you can relive the magic of their performance during Sunday's Billboard Music Awards:

“Fall In Line” is the third single to be released from Christina’s upcoming album, Liberation, which drops on June 15.

Liberation marks the superstar's first new record in six years. She has previously released “Accelerate” and “Twice" from the album. 

Demi Lovato
Christina Aguilera

