WATCH: Camila Cabello Premieres Two New Songs on Tour

Camila Cabello is on tour, and that means that we just got to hear TWO new songs from the pop star.



Cabello kicked off the Never Be The Same Tour in Vancouver on Monday (April 9), and she treated fans to TWO new songs during the performance.



The first is a bit of a “tropical track,” which Pharrell served as a collaborator for, titled “Sangria Wine.”



Meanwhile, Charli XCX co-wrote the second release, which is titled “Scar Tissue.” Camila explained the crowd that scar tissue is the body’s way of healing when skin is burned or damaged, and that’s how she felt when writing the song.



“I just want you to know that if any of you are going through a tough time, or lost, I just want you to be patient and loving, and brave, and treat yourself as if you were your own best friend,” she told the crowd according to Billboard.com.



Want to hear more music from Camila? Don’t worry! The “Havana” singer revealed that she may release more new music soon.



The Never Be The Same Tour rolls on through the middle of June.