Tonya Harding & Adam Rippon to Compete With Other Olympians on ABC's 'Dancing with the Stars'
From the ice rink to the ball room!
The cast of the special all athlete edition of Dancing with the Stars was just revealed, and it features several of our nation’s most famous figure skaters.
The announcement for the upcoming short season of the popular reality competition was made on ABC’s Good Morning America today (April 13).
2018 Olympic stars Adam Rippon and Mirai Nagasu will be competing on the show. They’ll be joined by one of the most infamous figure skaters in history, Tonya Harding.
The Olympic power won’t end there. skaters will be joined by two other stars from the PyeongChang games. Snowboarder Jamie Anderson and luger Chris Mazdzer will be competing as well. Meanwhile, retired gold medal winning softball player, Jennie Finch is also competing.
Here’s a look at the complete list of contestants (and their dance partner):
- Adam Rippon (Olympic skater) will be paired with Jenna Johnson.
- Arike Ogunbowale (college basketball player) will be partnered with Gleb Savchenko.
- Chris Mazdzer (Olympian luger) will dance with Witney Carson
Medal-Winning Luger @mazdzer and @WitneyCarson will glide together in the ballroom for #DWTS: Athletes! pic.twitter.com/Rk21NcIsvd— Dancing with the Stars (@DancingABC) April 13, 2018
- Jamie Anderson (Olympia snowboarder) will be paired with Artem Chigvintsev.
- Jennie Finch Daigle (Olympic softball player) will dance with Keo Motsepe
- Johnny Damon(former MLB outfielder) will be partnered with Emma Slater.
World Series Champion @JohnnyDamon teams with @EmmaSlaterDance for #DWTS: Athletes! Play Ballroom! ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/oRVTVlHYWT— Dancing with the Stars (@DancingABC) April 13, 2018
- Josh Norman(NFL cornerback) is dancing with Sharna Burgess.
- Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (former NBA superstar) will dance with Lindsay Arnold.
NBA Legend @kaj33 will be joining @lindsayarnold in the ballroom for #DWTS: Athletes! pic.twitter.com/Td65Ed1VN2— Dancing with the Stars (@DancingABC) April 13, 2018
- Mirai Nagasu (Olympian figure skater) is paired up with Alan Bersten.
- Tonya Harding (former competitive skater) will compete with Sasha Farber.
Legendary figure-skater Tonya Harding is heading to the ballroom on #DWTS: Athletes with @SashaFarber! pic.twitter.com/DYQH6ODPlC— Dancing with the Stars (@DancingABC) April 13, 2018
Dancing with the Stars: Athletes begins on April 30 at 8pm ET on ABC.