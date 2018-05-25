Shawn Mendes: The Album Is Here & We Love It!

Shawn Mendes’ self-titled album dropped today (May 25), and once again, we were reminded just how much we love him.

Shawn Mendes: The Album marks the superstar's third studio album, but it also marks a noticeable shift for the former Vine star.

Yeah, remember when Vine was still a thing?



It is clear that Shawn has grown-up, but his talent remains undeniable on today's release. After all, it is not always easy for a recording artist to make the transition from a teen pop star to an adult musician. However, with today's release it's clear that Shawn is here to stay. Not that we ever doubted that.



Yes, there’s an undeniable romantic theme throughout the album. However, the album also features the powerful collaboration with Khalid on “Youth.” It’s a song that speaks of the national movement against gun violence. The pair performed the track on Sunday at the Billboard Music Awards:



By the way, Shawn's promotion for the album will include a take over of The Late Late Show With James Corden next week (June 4-7).



UP NEXT: Shawn Mendes Legit Broke John Mayer Down

He may be one the biggest names in music right now, but when it comes to Shawn's heroes he is basically just like the rest of us.



In fact, the 19-year-old superstar Twitter-stalks his idols just like you and me. So how did the "Treat You Better" singer break his music hero, John Mayer?

