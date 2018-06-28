Sam Smith Splits With '13 Reasons Why' Boyfriend, Brandon Flynn

More heartbreak music could be on the way soon from one of our favorite stars. Sam Smith and his boyfriend have reportedly split.



Smith began dating 13 Reasons Why star Brandon Flynn last fall (in October or November). The pair split last week, according to a report from The Sun.



Sam Smith and '13RW' Star Brandon Flynn Have Reportedly Split https://t.co/9m07CktSht pic.twitter.com/CDD8qnzYbU — Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) June 28, 2018

The Sun reports that both actors were so busy with their careers that the relationship just didn’t work out.

“Sam is obviously devastated. This is the most significant relationship he has ever had,” one source told the site.

Unfortunately, social media seems to confirm the news of their split. Both stars unfollowed each other on Instagram, and Sam has even deleted all photos he had posted with Flynn on social media.



The pair were seen separately in New York City on Sunday during the Big Apple's Pride celebration. Then on Wednesday night, the "Too Good at Goodbyes" singer told the audience at a concert in NYC that he was “going through some s-.”



On the positive side, of course, hopefully this means that Sam will pour his heartache into new music, right?