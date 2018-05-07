Nicki Minaj Announces New Album, 'Queen,' Dropping June 15

Nicki Minaj will drop a new album in just over a month!

The rap superstar made the announcement at the Met Gala tonight (May 7).

The album, which will be titled Queen, is expected to drop on June 15.

"This is a big night for me because I just let the world know that my album is coming on June 15 and it's called Queen. And I can't wait," Minaj told the press on the red carpet.



New Nicki Minaj album titled #Queen drops June 15th! She announced at #MetGala Get your coins ready! pic.twitter.com/FEK0Jmaei5 — Matt Maraj (@MattTingz) May 8, 2018

Fans had been waiting for this announcement. Of course, Nicki just released two new singles, “Barbie Tings” and “Chun Li.” Check out the music videos for those tracks here

This is Nicki’s first album since The Pinkprint was released back in 2014.

When asked if she had dressed like a queen for the Met Gala, Nicki joked “I’m dressed like a queen everyday, all day.”