Mariah Carey Opens up About Her Secret Battle with Bipolar Disorder

She is one of the most successful recording artists of our generation, but Mariah Carey has just revealed that she has privately struggled with mental illness for many years.



The 48-year-old super star revealed to PEOPLE Magazine that she was first diagnosed with bipolar II disorder after being hospitalized for a mental and physical breakdown in 2001. The revelations were made in People Magazine's April 23rd issue, which is available on newsstands this Friday (April 13).



Carey, who recently sought treatment, says she was scared that someone would expose her, and she lived in denial and isolation for many years.

“It was too heavy a burden to carry and I simply couldn't do that anymore. I sought and received treatment,” she told the magazine. “I put positive people around me and I got back to doing what I love—writing songs and making music.”



After years of suffering in silence, @MariahCarey is opening up about her battle with bipolar II disorder — and why she finally got help. https://t.co/nz2asNS0Ar pic.twitter.com/npCfgMoZXV — People (@people) April 11, 2018

Mariah, a mother of two, says that has worked with her doctors to find a treatment plan that involves a balance of therapy and medication.Meanwhile, the “Butterfly” singer hopes that the stigma and isolation can be lifted from talking about mental health. In fact, she says that she was inspired to share her story after seeing other stars (like Demi Lovato Lady Gaga , and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson ) speak out about their struggles with mental health."It does not have to define you and I refuse to allow it to define me or control me."

