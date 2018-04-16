LISTEN: Janelle Monae Releases Confident New Track, "I Like That"

Janelle Monáe just dropped a brand new single titled "I Like That."

"I Like That" is the fourth single from her upcoming album, Dirty Computer. This confident track responds to an incident in high school where Monáe said she was called "weird" and "rated a six."

"I don’t care what I look like but I feel good / Better than amazing, and better than I could / Told the whole world 'I'm the venom and the antidote / Take a different type of girl to keep the world afloat," she sings. Take a listen:

The R&B track has a different vibe than her other recent release, "Make Me Feel." That one dropped back in February.

Dirty Computer, which is the follow up to 2013's The Electric Lady, drops on April 27. Monáe says the release will be a "narrative film" and an "accompanying musical album."