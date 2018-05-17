LISTEN: Backstreet Boys Drop "Don't Go Breaking My Heart"

It is their first release in nearly five years, and it did NOT disappoint! The Backstreet Boys dropped their new single, “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” today (May 17).



“Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” marks the first new music since we heard “Show ‘Em (What You’re Made Of)” from their 2013 album, In a World Like This.



So we’ve had to wait quite a while to hear new music from the guys, but we LOVE it. Plus, the music video does NOT disappoint, right? It's like 1999 all over again as we get to see the group's sauve dance moves in the music video above.



The track reminds us of why we love this group so much, of course. It has a vibe that left all of us swooning once again.



“I geeked out over the piano and synths. When that groove drops on the second verse, COME ON. Great verse, hook and melodies. Just makes you wanna listen over and over again,” the group's Kevin Richardson in a statement.



“Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” will appear on the group’s forthcoming studio album. The album, which marks the groups 10th studio album, is expected to be released later this year.



In the meantime, the guys will continue their insanely popular Las Vegas residency (Backstreet Boys: Larger Than Life) later this summer.