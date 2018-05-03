LIST: Nominations for the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards
May 3, 2018
The nominations are in for the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards.
On the movie side, Black Panther leads the pack with seven nominations. Meanwhile, Stranger Things earned six nominations on the television side of things.
For the second year in a row, the categories do not break performances down by gender.
The 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards will air on Monday, June 18. The show, which will be hosted by Girls' Trip star Tiffany Haddish, begins at 9:00 pm ET/PT.
Voting for the 2018 @MTVAwards is finally here!!! Go vote for all your faves at https://t.co/UQb6eQcXEG ❤️ #MTVAwards pic.twitter.com/AJmQPOi7tc— MTV (@MTV) May 3, 2018
Here are the nominees:
Best Movie
- Avengers: Infinity War
- Black Panther
- Girls' Trip
- IT
- Wonder Woman
Best Show
- 13 Reasons Why
- Game of Thrones
- grown-ish
- Riverdale
- Stranger Things
Best Performance in a Movie
- Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther
- Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
- Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver
- Daisy Ridley, Star Wars: The Last Jedi
- Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Best Performance in a Show
- Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
- Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
- Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why
- Issa Rae, Insecure
- Maise Williams, Game of Thrones
Best Hero
- Chadwick Boseman (T'Challa/Black Panther), Black Panther
- Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen), Game of Thrones
- Gal Gadot (Diana Prince/Wonder Woman), Wonder Woman
- Grant Gustin (Barry Allen/The Flash), The Flash
- Daisy Ridley (Rey), Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Best Villain
- Josh Brolin (Thanos), Avengers: Infinity War
- Adam Driver (Kylo Ren), Star Wars: The Last Jedi
- Michael B. Jordan (N'Jadaka/Erik Killmonger), Black Panther
- Aubrey Plaza (Lenny Busker), Legion
- Bill Skarsgard (Pennywise), IT
Best Kiss
- Gina Rodriguez & Justin Baldoni, Jane the Virgin
- Nick Robinson & Keiynan Lonsdale, Love, Simon
- Olivia Cooke & Tye Sheridan, Ready Player One
- KJ Apa & Camila Mendes, Riverdale
- Finn Wolfhard & Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Most Frightened Performance
- Talitha Bateman, Annabelle: Creation
- Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place
- Sophia Lillis, IT
- Cristin Milioti, Black Mirror
- Noah Schnapp, Stranger Things