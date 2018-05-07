Janet Jackson to Receive Icon Award at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards

She has had countless accomplishments as solo artist since the 1980s, and in just under two weeks she’ll add another honor to that list.



Janet Jackson will be honored with the coveted Icon Award at this year’s Billboard Music Awards. NBC and Dick Clark Productions made the announcement today (May 7).



Previous recipients of the award have included, and

To accompany the award, Janet will also perform during the show. This will mark the superstar’s first televised performance in nine years.

The 2018 Billboard Music Awards will be broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, May 20 at 8pm ET/5pm PT on NBC. Kelly Clarkson is the host of the show this year.



The show will also feature performances from Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Dua Lipa, BTS, and Ariana Grande.