Destiny's Child Will Reportedly Reunite at Coachella Tonight

The Beyhive is buzzing today about a HUGE rumor that's going around.

Beyonce will reportedly reunite with Destiny's Child at Coachella tonight (April 14). The report was just published on PageSix.com.

Rumors have a reunion had previously been squashed by some of the girls. In fact, in December Kelly Rowland shut down those rumors when she was asked about them.

Well, Page Six is now reporting that Beyonce put the Destiny's Child reunion together to make up for her canceled 2017 Coachella set. Bey, of course, canceled that performance because she was pregnant with twins at the time.



Beyonce is scheduled to take the Coachella stage around 11:05 pm PT tonight (April 14).

Don't want to miss this potentially epic moment in music history? It's OK. We have you covered. You can view live stream from Coachella on our website by clicking here.