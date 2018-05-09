Christina Aguilera Announces First Tour in a Decade!

Facebook was brand new the last time it happened, and cell phones were barely even "smart" the last time it happened, so it's long over due! We're super excited for it too!

Yes, Christina Aguilera is about to hit the road for her first tour in ten years.

The superstar announced today (May 9) that her Liberation Tour will kick off on September 25 in Hollywood, Florida. It's scheduled to make stops in New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles before wrapping up on November 13 in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Christina, of course, is having an incredible year already. She released "Accelerate" featuring Ty Dolla $ign and 2 Chains earlier this month.



Plus, Xtina and Demi Lovato will debut their collaboration track, "Fall in Line" at the Billboard Music Awards on May 20th.



Liberation, which is her first album since 2012, will drop on June 15.

Here's the complete list of tour dates:

September 25 – Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Hollywood, Florida

September 28 – Mark G. Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Atlantic City, New Jersey

September 30 – The Theater at MGM National Harbor – Washington, D.C.

October 3 – Radio City Music Hall – New York City

October 4 – Radio City Music Hall – New York City

October 6 – Mohegan Sun Arena – Uncasville, Connecticut

October 8 – Boch Center Wang Theatre – Boston

October 11 – Casino Rama Resort – Orillia, Ontario

October 13 – Fox Theatre Detroit – Detroit

October 16 – The Chicago Theatre – Chicago

October 17 – The Chicago Theatre – Chicago

October 19 – Pepsi Center – Denver

October 22 – Paramount Theatre – Oakland, California

October 24 – Fantasy Springs Resort Casino – Indio, California

October 26 – Greek Theatre – Los Angeles

October 27 – The Colosseum at Caesars Palace – Las Vegas

October 29 – Comerica Theatre – Phoenix

November 1 – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land – Sugar Land, Texas

November 3 – WinStar World Casino and Resort – Thackerville, Oklahoma

November 4 – Paradise Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort – Tulsa, Oklahoma

November 6 – Peabody Opera House – St. Louis

November 9 – Saenger Theatre – New Orleans

November 11 – Fox Theatre Atlanta – Atlanta

November 13 – The Mahaffey Theatre – St. Petersburg, Florida

Tickets go on sale for the general public beginning Friday, May 18 at 10:00 a.m. local time. Click here for more details.