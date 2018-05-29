Cher Lloyd Gives Birth to First Daughter

Cher Lloyd is a mom!

The "Want U Back" singer announced on Instagram that she and her hairdresser husband, Craig Monk, welcomed their daughter on Friday (May 25).

"Our baby girl is here! We are so in love... Delilah-Rae," Lloyd captioned the Instagram photo, which was posted on Monday (May 28).



Lloyd and Monk wed back in 2013. Delilah is the couple's first child.

What about new music from the new mom? Well, when Cher announced the pregnancy back in January, she revealed that she had spent some time in in the studio.

"I’m so happy to announce that I now have a collection of amazing new songs (that I cannot wait to share with you all!)," she wrote in the post.