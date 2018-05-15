Backstreet Boys to Release "Don't Go Breaking My Heart" on Thursday

Ready… Set… Don’t Go Breaking… Their Hearts!



The Backstreet Boys will release a NEW single on Thursday (May 17).



The boyband made the announcement in a series of tweets over the past couple of days. It started with the word “Ready” on Friday, and was followed up with a series of tweets over the weekend that said “set,” and “don’t go.”



The big reveal came on Monday when the group announced that their new single, which will be titled “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart," will be out on Thursday (May 17).



Excuse the dad joke but… we’re back -- NEW BACKSTREET BOYS SINGLE “DON’T GO BREAKING MY HEART” OUT MAY 17TH pic.twitter.com/yBcIXxVQ2y — backstreetboys (@backstreetboys) May 14, 2018

The song will mark the first piece of new music that we’ve heard from the group since their 2013 album, In a World Like This. We’ll have the single for you on Thursday right here. So check back with us then.