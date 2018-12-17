Americans Would Spend $158 to Avoid Their In-Laws This Holiday Season

Happiness at the holidays is worth a lot to many Americans. In fact, you can put a $158 price tag on that for some Americans.

The average American admits that they would spend $158 to avoid having to sit down with their in-laws this holiday season, according to a Yelp survey. The popular website surveyed 2,250 Americans about their feelings leading up to the holidays.

The cost of guaranteeing that the Christmas ham or Hanukkah latkes don't come with a side of politics? That's about $152. Yes, the average person says they would spend THAT much money to avoid having to discuss what is happening in Washington, D.C. while enjoying their meal.

Respondents said they would pay $143 to have someone put up all of the decorations for them (and $128 to have them taken down at the end of the season).

Wrapping those gifts? They're willing to shell out $96.

