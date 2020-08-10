Easy way to Register to Vote in Nevada

What issues or causes are important to you? The environment? Civil Rights? Health Care Reform? How our tax money is spent? Education reform? One the best tools you have at your disposal to have your voice heard on issues that are important to you is VOTING!

Election Day is Tuesday November 3rd and 98.5 KLUC wants you to register and VOTE! Whether this is your first year voting, or you just never have in the past, the first step is registering to vote!

Many are calling 2020 one of the most important elections in our lifetimes and registering to vote not only give you the power to vote for who you think should be President of the United States, but also your local officials such as governors, mayors & judges as well as local ballot issues and laws!

The registration deadline to vote in Nevada is October 6th! Register today: Click Here

The qualifications to register to vote are that you must be:

U.S. citizenship

At least 18 years old by Election Day .

Continuously have resided in Clark County for at least 30 days and in your precinct for at least 10 days before the next election

No court has declared you to be mentally incompetent, but if your legal capacity has been restored, you meet eligibility requirements.

Not sure if you are already registered to vote? To check your voter registration status: Click Here

Did you know that typically on average less than 60% of eligible voters actually turnout and vote in presidential elections? That means over 40% of people do not have their vote count! And in 2020, Gen Z & Millennials are projected to make up almost 40% of the voters, which means first time have a very powerful voice. Have your voice heard!

For more general election information: Click Here