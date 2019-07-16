Jax is our Pawtastic Friend of the day!

He loves fetch and balls and chilling froggy style

July 16, 2019

This story breaks my heart!  His dad passed away and his family could not keep him!  How heartbreaking.  We like to call him Jumpin' Jax because this guy is always ready to go!  He loves to play with balls and fetch and has been sponsored for agility training and is a very well behaved guy waiting for his forever home.  Could your family give him a chance at a happy family life again?  PS: He has the cutest frog legs ever!!! 

www.pawtasticfriends.com to sponsor, foster or adopt! Pawtastic Friends Animal Rescue is a 501 (c) 3 organization.  Your donations are tax deductible and help dogs right here in Las Vegas.

Tags: 
Tyler's World
KLUC
Pawtastic Friends
Animal Rescue
Las Vegas

