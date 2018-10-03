Paramore performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival.

© Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Sports

Paramore's Hayley Williams Opens Up About What Hair Means

By: Heather Furr

October 3, 2018

For many young women, Hayley Williams from Paramore is -- and has always been -- a hair icon.

Related: Hayley Williams Shares Hope and Discusses Emotional Well-Being

Her original fiery locks were quite inspirational and made for a bold statement.

Jeremy Davis, Hayley Williams, Taylor York, Paramore. 2013 Teen Choice Awards - Arrivals held at Gibson Amphitheatre.
© Admedia, Inc

Two years ago, the band's front-woman made a huge change by going to a beautiful -- almost cool toned -- blonde.

Hayley Williams of Paramore during KROQ Weenie Roast y Fiesta at StubHub Center on May 20, 2017, in Carson, California
© imageSPACE

“Hair, just like songwriting, is a very expressive outlet.” - Hayley Williams

So much of her image was centered around this bold hair color, in a recent article for GoodDyeYoung brand and blog, Hayley talks about the change.

Hayley was looking for a blank page to start again with. When dying her hair and changing her look, Williams says, “I knew I’d uncovered a part of myself that was desperate to be seen and understood.”

Read more on Hayley's blog, she even invites you to talk about your own hair's journey, here.

This article has been edited from its original version.

Tags: 
Paramore
Hayley Williams

Recent Podcast Audio
Spence would be so mad if Chet went on a trip with his enemy. The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 167 The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 166 The Chet Buchanan Show
There is a towel folding issue in Spence's house. Chet wants to know some "Girl Secrets." The Chet Buchanan Show
1-Year Later, We Remember Those We Lost during 1 October The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 165 The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes