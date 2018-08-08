5/26/2018 - Ed Sheeran performs during the first day of BBC Radio 1's Biggest Weekend at Singleton Park, Swansea.

Go Behind The Music Making Scenes In Ed Sheeran's New Documentary, 'Songwriter'

By: Juliet

August 8, 2018

Ed Sheeran is giving you the opportunity to take a journey with him and witness exactly how he makes his music.

The chance to enter the private world of someone as famous as Sheeran is rare, so this is set to be even cooler than you think.

If you're a musician, singer, songwriter, Ed Sheeran fan, or total non-fan you will love this.

Check out the teaser for Ed Sheeran's new documentary, Songwriter:

There's so much inspiration in this for you to take, regardless of what you're trying to accomplish in life.

Also, how brave and generous is it of Ed Sheeran to open up his world to us in this way?

Can't wait to see it? The good news is you don't have long to wait. Songwriter will be available on August 28th.

BTW, if you're suddenly inspired to flim yourself covering an Ed Sheeran song, just upload it to Instagram, and you might win an Ed Sheeran Songwriter poster!

Check out the details:

