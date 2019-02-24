Glenn Close’s Oscars Dress

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Glenn Close’s Oscars Dress Has 4 Million Beads and Weighs 42 Pounds

February 24, 2019
Categories: 
2019 Oscars

Glenn Close dazzled on the Oscars red carpet in a dress that weighed a whopping 42 pounds. 

Close, who is nominated for Best Actress for her role in The Wife, wore a gown adorned with four million beads and designed by Carolina Herrera. 

"It just happened," stylist Chloe Hartstein, who dressed the 71-year-old star, told The Hollywood Reporter. "Glenn’s dress was really a way to tie in the narrative through out awards season, and her love of strong suiting. Melissa [McCarthy]’s look just seemed so bada**, cool and strong, she loved the idea of wearing pants and not a dress tonight."

The dress was assembled in New York and India, with over 40 craftsmen putting it together, reports Entertainment Tonight.

The beads were hand-stitched in radiating lines and attached to an inner corset. 

Check out some other iconic Oscars looks from throughout the years. 

Tags: 
2019 Oscars
2019 Academy Awards
Glenn Close
Best Actress

Recent Podcast Audio
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 234 The Chet Buchanan Show
A'ja Wilson Is Back In Town... She Plays Kayla In 15 Seconds of Panic. Spence Debuts a New Song Of The Week For The Snow Day. The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 233 The Chet Buchanan Show
IT'S A SNOW DAY IN LAS VEGAS... Which Means Snow Games Are Happening. The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 232 The Chet Buchanan Show
Kayla REALLY Doesn't Like This Pitcher's Rules For Dating. Marina Found The Man Of Her Dreams... Now We Just Need To Locate Him. The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes