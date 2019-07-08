Vegetarianism vs Veganism: What Is The Difference
Are you still Vegetarian if you eat fish? Find out!
Here is the difference between vegetarianism and veganism. Enjoy!
Define: [Stated from Dictionary.com]
Vegetarianism: the practice of not eating meat or fish, especially for moral, religious, or health reasons.
Veganism: a person who does not eat or use animal products.
Let's break this down. Like any category there is a spectrum of different varations of "vegetarianism."
- Lacto-Ovo Vegetarian: A person who's dietary consumption does not consume animal products but does consumes dairy products and eggs.
- A good way to remember: Lacto = Dairy and Ovo = Eggs.
2. Lacto Vegetarian: A person who's dietary consumption does not consume animal products and eggs but does consume dairy products.
- A good way to remember: Lacto = Dairy
3. Ovo Vegetarian: A person who's dietary consumption does not consume animal products but does consume eggs.
- A good way to remember: Ovo = Eggs
4. Vegan: A person who does not consume ANY animal products or bi-products.
- A good way to remember: Vegan = No animals (meat), eggs and dairy.
Starting off as a Lacto-Ovo Vegetarian is a great way to transition into being meat-free. You still get to consume dairy and eggs which are main ingredients in many meals. There are many great substitues that can be paired with dairy and eggs to make a well balanced diet. The spectrum helps you eliminate one category at a time if chosen to do so when transitioning from meat-eater to vegan. Veganism is definitly a more challenging dietary lifestyle that really helps cleanse the body as well as the environment.
What about fish? Do you eat fish? Or the ONLY meat I eat is fish. YOU ARE NOT VEGETARIAN.
You are what is called a:
[Stated from Dictionary.com]
Pescatarian: a person who does not eat meat but does eat fish.
Veganism Tips:
- Avoid animal products: Chicken, hamburger, turkey, steak, porchop, ham, crab, tuna and any other meat.
- Avoid animal-derived ingredients: Carmine, fish oil, gelatin, glycerin and more.
- Foods to avoid: milk, cheese, yogurt, butter, certain cooking oils, chicken or beef stocks and more.
- Many vegans would not wear or use products that contain: fur, leather, tallow, mink oil, casein and more.