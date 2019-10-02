Twitter Feud: Iggy Azalea vs. Lizzo

Rapper, Iggy Azalea, currently holds the top spot for longest-running No. 1 with her track "Fancy" featuring Charli XCX on the Hot 100 chart. But for how long?

Pop Singer, Lizzo, is on week five for her breakout hit, "Truth Hurts." With only two weeks short, Lizzo has the chance to break Iggy's record.

Lizzo took to twitter to promote her track "Truth Hurts" potentially throwing hidden shade at rapper, Iggy Azalea.

Courtesy of Lizzo

Iggy Azalea then responds with:

Courtesy of Iggy Azalea

The feud then quickly takes fire.

Rapper, Iggy Azalea then calls to her fans to vote for Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's "Senorita" which is currently in the No. 2 spot behind "Truth Hurts."

She also changes her profile photo and Twitter name to promote the track.

When does the line get drawn?

Courtesy of Iggy Azalea

The ladies then proceed to tweet some more shady tweets but you get the idea.

We will have to wait and see if Lizzo's "Truth Hurts" will surpass Iggy Azalea's "Fancy."

The internet is a funny thing.

As Uncle Ben in Spider-Man once said, "With Great Power Comes Great Responsibility."